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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Side Yard Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Completed in 2016, Vertical Venice is a 560-square-foot modular addition to an existing 1920s bungalow home. The project was craned in over the original home and installed in just one day.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
A deck with a spa pool allows visitors to soak in the outdoors.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
Priority was given to the elevated deck, which extends outwards towards the rural boundary to take in the late afternoon son, and views across the Hanmer Plain to the Tekoa Range on the southwestern side of the plot.
Along the glass sliding doors, a wooden bench extends to the apex of the room to capture stunning views of the rural landscape.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool