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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Side Yard Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
Swimming pool at rear yard