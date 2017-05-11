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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Side Yard Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The simple wood exterior can be customized based on the owner's wishes.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
A quiet reflecting pond lies directly outside the master suite. The exterior siding passes onto the interior, creating a seamless connection between the two spaces.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Outside View of Phoenix House
front exterior