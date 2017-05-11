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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/locations : slope

Outdoor Side Yard Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
"The views and access to sunshine were really the key considerations that helped us position the home,
Master Suite, Dining Terrace and renovated house
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
A glass-infill railing allows for uninterrupted views of the surrounding forest.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
Robust and low-maintenance metal mesh—which offers both solar and privacy control—has been chosen for the screens.
Potrero Residence Garden
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Backyard elevation