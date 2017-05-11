Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/locations : garden

Outdoor Side Yard Garden Design Photos and Ideas

“Our drive to have a landscaped garden was for the kids to be able to have a space where they could adventure around the place,” says Natalie. “And part of what we enjoy is being able to sit and admire something that’s so beautiful.” They chose hardy Australian native plants to make the garden easy to maintain with minimal water.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
Kick off your summer with these stellar sales from your favorite fashion, beauty, home decor, and bedding brands.
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
The home’s glass addition was conceived as a place to be both indoors and outdoors at the same time.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
Oversize glass doors in the living room open to the expansive back terrace and frame views of the ocean. The sliders, windows, and table are all custom.
Whitney Leigh Morris and her son West sit at a bistro table in the side garden of their tiny cottage in Venice, California.
A young couple, their son, and two rescue beagles model a grounded lifestyle from their Venice, California tiny home.
The black front door opens to reveal a courtyard that leads to down to the backyard pool. With an eye to sustainability, the couple replaced the existing concrete with gravel.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Yet while an entire tract of nearly 40 homes was planned, only seven models were erected before the soaring costs of steel rendered the project impractical. Of the seven, house #4 was restored and renovated by the new owners who sought the input from Wexler himself. With the home boasting Class 1 Historic Site status and a footprint designed by one of the great masters of desert modern architecture, the owners wanted to maintain the integrity of the original design while "[modernizing] the layout to give the rooms the most light and air," they said.
Master Suite, Dining Terrace and renovated house
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
Villa Mosca Bianca by Design Haus Liberty is surrounded by outdoor terraces that cascade down to the waters of Lake Maggiore. Within the house itself, though, the central atrium not only acts as a focal point but also supports a rainwater collection system, and its operable glass facilitates passive ventilation. "It's also just peaceful watching it rain inside the house," says Dara Huang, founder of Design Haus Liberty.
The stunning estate, known as S'Estaca, is sited on the northwest coast of Mallorca, between the villages of Valldemossa and Deià.
This luxury hideaway is tucked inside Siem Reap, and offers prime access to the many and varied Angkor temples.
All of the home's public spaces have access to the central courtyard, allowing a seamless flow for entertaining.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
One of the home's seven bedrooms is just off the courtyard.
A central courtyard features a lily pond.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The south-facing extension, which contains a new kitchen, dining area, and laundry, captures the northern light through the introduction of a central courtyard and strategically positioned windows.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
Exterior
View from Southwest @ Dusk
Potrero Residence Garden
Another view of the covered walkway skirting the courtyard and the primary living areas.
The three structures are linked by a covered walkway and surround a north-facing courtyard protected from coastal winds. There is no fence to encourage interaction with neighbors.
The remote, desert enclave sits just 700 feet from the tallest building in downtown Phoenix.
A heated pool is on the second lot and is surrounded by lush tropical greenery.
On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Both structures step out to small south-facing terraces.
12