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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Side Yard Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
“We wanted to build on the idea of a borrowed view. Because of the layered foliage, everything feels like it’s on our property, but it’s not,” Mark says.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Courtyard
Courtyard- Social area
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
"We wanted to maintain a certain degree of privacy with regards to the street and their neighbors, while still opening the house up to a beautiful vineyard. The result is a house with a walled façade, featuring irregular shapes that open up to the landscape," says project architect Jesús Perales.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
The heavy stucco walls provide shade, and they also help separate the more private areas of the home from the public ones.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The home's lush surroundings.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
The Ex of In House exterior
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
The internal courtyard captures northerly light.
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
Along the glass sliding doors, a wooden bench extends to the apex of the room to capture stunning views of the rural landscape.
A firewood storage area is located beneath a small bunkroom that is accessible from the terrace via a metal staircase.
The sliding glass doors connect the interiors to the outdoor terraces and pool.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
The resort has 24 suites, each 1,065 square feet, and four two-bedroom villas, at 3,710 square feet. Other on-site amenities include a full spa, rock garden, workout center, yoga studio, library, bar, and restaurant.
“The lone valley oak in some ways defined the shape of the house,” says landscape architect Bernard Trainor. The structure wraps around the century-old tree, forming a courtyard with a series of fiber-cement chairs by French designer Julia von Sponeck.
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
Patio with gas firepit
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.
Courtyard featuring the Live Oak Tree. The neutral tones on the homes exterior act as a canvas to nature showing a play of light on the exterior of the home throughout the day
the architectural language of the building is articulated within the relationship among the small open courtyards
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Sculpture courtyard and lighted pathway
Backyard elevation
The view at night.
Milky Way over Phoenix House
Interior Courtyard. Stained pine siding, and JamesHardie siding. View to kitchen.