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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Side Yard Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Contemporary house combines burnt cement, stone, wood and glass, and has an apparent roof
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.