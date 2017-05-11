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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Side Yard Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
Architect Ben Koush’s home blends into the neighborhood—but walk inside, and you’ll discover how he played with space in the design.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
There is minimal decoration in the house, keeping the focus on the plantings that surround it.
The black front door opens to reveal a courtyard that leads to down to the backyard pool. With an eye to sustainability, the couple replaced the existing concrete with gravel.
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Contemporary house combines burnt cement, stone, wood and glass, and has an apparent roof
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
Neutra's Kaufmann home was initially designed for living just two months out of the year. Yet after the original owner passed, future tenants attempted to retrofit the space for year-long use. An air conditioning unit was placed atop the roof, and square footage was added, enclosing this courtyard. To return it to its original state, the current owner underwent a five-year restoration and reopened this courtyard to honor the original design. Photo: Tim Street-Porter
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
Italian terracotta tile flooring and porcelain tile walls have been used for the courtyard.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
The juxtaposition of old and new architectural forms is best viewed from the courtyard between the garage and playroom. Timber shingles and vertical boarding can be seen on the sun-shading and sub-floor skirt of the villa respectively—these subordinate materials of the historic architecture are given primary roles in the new design.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
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A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
front exterior
Green roof