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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Side Yard Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A peaceful outdoor terrace, created with gravel and newly planted trees, overlooks the surrounding countryside.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The home's lush surroundings.
The zen garden, while small, provides a peaceful visual and physical respite from the rest of the home.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
A closer look at the entry.
The first outcropping of rocks has been incorporated into the home's entrance, which is set adjacent to a rustic, stone road.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
Low irrigation plants and minimalistic hardscapes form the serene outdoor space.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool