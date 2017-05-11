Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Side Yard Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
The Painter's Studio is a 440-square-foot workspace architect Tal Schori of GRT Architects designed for artist Yael Meridan Schori, his mother, in Dutchess County, New York.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
Breaking down boundaries, the courtyard allows the living spaces to extend outdoors.
The oculus allows light and views to enter the courtyard.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Two new midcentury-style water features are located on either side of the house. “We are passionate about enhancing the interaction between indoor and outdoor living, and materials were carefully selected to emulate the look and feel of the home’s original style,” shares Uzcategui.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
Even in the chilly evenings, guests spend ample time on the deck thanks to a warming fire pit.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
The property also includes a detached guesthouse located near the main entrance. The annex functions as a separate two-bedroom apartment, offering its own kitchen and living area.
For the door that leads off the master bedroom, the architects chose a subtle, contrasting color that worked well with the timber.
Pool deck and sitting area
A private deck along the rear of the home offers space for enjoying sunsets over the water. Although only minutes from downtown Prague, the setting feels much further away.
In southern Osaka, Japan, Horibe Associates designed a 911-square foot house that directs views outwards towards rice fields and woods beyond. However, at the center of the home is an open-air atrium with access from multiple rooms, creating garden-facing rooms that give a serene and nature-focused backdrop that changes with the seasons.
The patio invites dining alfresco under a neon sign custom-created for AutoCamp.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
The side entrance is located off a lane and marked with a mural painted by Alex Scott Douglas. “All the neighbors know that when you visit, you go down the lane,” said the firm.
Perched above the lushly planted grounds, the 1,200-square-foot deck offers plenty of privacy along with sweeping vista views.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
For energy efficiency, the architects fitted the walls with wood fiber insulation and triple-glazed windows.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The home's lush surroundings.
The side deck.
An outdoor, shaded barbecue space just off the garden is perfect for al fresco dining.
The zen garden, while small, provides a peaceful visual and physical respite from the rest of the home.
The side yard features a Zen garden with local plantings, and an area that is partially covered by a cantilevering roof.
The rear of the house resembles the feeling of a tree house, suspended high up in the trees blending indoors with outdoors.
The interior courtyard is one of the best rooms in the house, embracing daylight and shadows. Originally designed to hold a tree at the center, the courtyard now includes a fire pit.
The horizontally slatted cedar railing bordering the first floor deck is echoed on the second floor balcony.
The texture of the “flying stone curtain” against the traditional rooftops.
The preserved stone walls and arched portico of the main residence, as viewed from the guest house.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
Masi used Lutron lighting indoors and out for a cohesive look—much like the continuation of mahogany throughout the property.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
With large expanses of glazing and sliding glass doors that open onto the deck, the 1,500 square feet of the Luna model by Ma Modular is light-filled and open to the outdoors. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Many of the gardens at Barragán homes are intentionally left unmanicured. Nature is incorporated throughout all of his work and landscapes were often designed by the architect himself.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
12