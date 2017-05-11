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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/building type : house

Outdoor Side Yard House Design Photos and Ideas

When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale. The home, called Woody35, has a distinct shape that makes it stand out from its surroundings despite the modest size of the building.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig