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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Garden Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
The large pool—looking into the fitness area—is used by Misty to train her clients.
Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi
This luxury hideaway is tucked inside Siem Reap, and offers prime access to the many and varied Angkor temples.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Architect Salvador Farrajota chats with homeowner and builder Brayden Larkin.
Front of the house.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
Exterior Living Room
Backyard elevation