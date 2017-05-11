Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Garden Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
The Cotage
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
Bloomberg windows and large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the home.
The black front door opens to reveal a courtyard that leads to down to the backyard pool. With an eye to sustainability, the couple replaced the existing concrete with gravel.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Yet while an entire tract of nearly 40 homes was planned, only seven models were erected before the soaring costs of steel rendered the project impractical. Of the seven, house #4 was restored and renovated by the new owners who sought the input from Wexler himself. With the home boasting Class 1 Historic Site status and a footprint designed by one of the great masters of desert modern architecture, the owners wanted to maintain the integrity of the original design while "[modernizing] the layout to give the rooms the most light and air," they said.
All of the home's public spaces have access to the central courtyard, allowing a seamless flow for entertaining.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
The living areas wrap around the central garden.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Green Roof and Ocean View
East Elevation Entry Detail
Vines spill over primary-colored, glazed-brick walls, which recall Girard’s eye-popping graphics.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Plants were snuck into every possible corner to soften, create ambience, and screen the city vibes. Outside the great room, the custom-cut geometric natural stone patio and fire pit table draws you into the outdoor kitchen and lounge.
Pool, garden
The apartment comes with a 1,500-square-foot landscaped terrace with stunning views of the city, along with two smaller patios (one off the master bedroom).
Exterior-VILLA CP
View of bedroom
Villa H | garden facade
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Inspired by the sleek yachts of the French Riviera, the Vista outdoor lounge collection features strong horizontal lines formed into flowing, curved shapes, creating a visually light, yet welcoming form.
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture
Terrace
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.
Garden courtyards adjacent to guest rooms
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area