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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Garden Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard improves cross ventilation, captures natural light, and creates a thermal buffer between the two wings.
A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The smaller garden is adjacent to the Innkeeper's Suite, which is Zeidan's favorite room. "I like to stay there because it feels like I have this private terrace," he says.
“The darker, midnight blue exterior paint color was used on all of the existing building elements to create more of a dynamic contrast with the new structure, which was painted white," says Ryan. Tomatoes, little gem lettuce, green beans, a tobacco plant, and a few strawberry bushes (tended by the kids) grow in the courtyard.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The walls guarding the entryway provide privacy, but allow views and light to bleed through.
A northeast-facing view towards the home's front entrance and brick patio.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
Throughout the hotel, the designers sourced a mix of new, custom, and vintage furnishings. The outdoor spaces include furniture by Kettal, custom cabanas, and lounges inspired by Locus Solus Lounge Chairs.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
To satisfy the 11-foot setback requirement, the architects have added a wraparound terrace and garden that helps handle stormwater runoff.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Steps lead from the deck to a lush garden.
The top floor of the home is propped on three large steel supports that resembles paperclips.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
Garden courtyards adjacent to guest rooms