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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Garden Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Outdoor shower
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
Entrance view
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk