Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Garden Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
The house's short, east-facing walls extend out to the terrace, blurring indoor and outdoor spaces.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The redesigned rear facade wraps around a central courtyard. “We had to keep the overall shape of the house,” says Fougeron, referring to the city’s stringent building codes, “so we started to weave the design into the existing conditions.” The chairs are from B&amp;B Italia.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
A north-facing courtyard and garden sits between the two concrete pavilions.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
“The darker, midnight blue exterior paint color was used on all of the existing building elements to create more of a dynamic contrast with the new structure, which was painted white," says Ryan. Tomatoes, little gem lettuce, green beans, a tobacco plant, and a few strawberry bushes (tended by the kids) grow in the courtyard.
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
Extensive landscaping enhances the exterior spaces and extends the living to the outdoors.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
contrast between grey concrete and earthy-colored concrete.
Throughout the hotel, the designers sourced a mix of new, custom, and vintage furnishings. The outdoor spaces include furniture by Kettal, custom cabanas, and lounges inspired by Locus Solus Lounge Chairs.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Light is particularly important during the dark Pacific Northwest winter.
The double-gable atrium floods the home with natural light.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
A look inside the entry courtyard flanked by the office to the west, the living area to the south, and the entrance to the east.
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
New addition from outdoor garden
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
On the western side of the home, the brick addition becomes sinuous to carve out leisure spaces in a new private courtyard, which is entirely enclosed by a white brick boundary wall. Large openings to the interior ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow for the homeowners.
The remote, desert enclave sits just 700 feet from the tallest building in downtown Phoenix.
To make up for the lack of views, Gracia has installed a central courtyard that houses a variety of plants, including climbing vines and a tree.
Garden and greenhouse
The downstairs garden space offers another outdoor escape.
Private garden with deck
12