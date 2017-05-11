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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Garden Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
The rooftop garden planters were developed using computer software that eliminated the need for screws or glue. They hold an array of local plants and also funnel rainwater into a collection tank below.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Green Roof and Ocean View
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
An overhead view of the extension.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
A modern home in Charleston has a roof filled with drought-resistant succulents.
An organic rooftop garden.
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The first floor with bedrooms overlooking rooftop gardens.
Roof extension with garden
View of bedroom
roof deck/view
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.
Green roof
Green roof