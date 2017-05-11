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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Garden Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Eichler’s double A-frame models are rarely available and are highly coveted due to their design and extra square footage. Measuring in at 2,000 square feet—not including the spacious atrium—this model boasts five bedrooms and two full baths. The home also features soaring tongue-and-groove ceilings, expansive glazing, and globe pendant lights throughout.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
A look at the rear patio gardens.
The pool area.
An interior courty
Exterior Living Room
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
Backyard elevation
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.