All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Garden Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The house's short, east-facing walls extend out to the terrace, blurring indoor and outdoor spaces.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
The main entrance to the property is on the lower level and leads directly to the living area of The House. The entrance is marked by a vintage rug, and the timber walkway shares the same material as the upper level deck that extends out from The Loft.
When arriving at the property, a sign directs guests down one path for the workspaces (The Loft) and another for the guesthouse (The House). "We knew that having separate entrances and not connecting the spaces internally would be the trick to keeping each space separate and private," says Tarah. "We spent a lot of time thinking through the walking paths that led to each space and considering how to make them cohesive while serving different functions."
"Having committed to the courtyard idea, we had to then refine it and study the many plan configurations possible around it," says Joe. "We looked to the traditional riad courtyard houses of Morocco—houses with lush, shady courtyards which have a strong sense of interiority, coupled with severe exteriors to street. We then layered other ideas such the notion of an ‘adaptable house’ and the somewhat contradictory idea of being able to open the entire living area direct to the sidewalk."
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
Accompanied by their dog, Gibson, in the gravel courtyard, Kristin and Jim relax on a Driade MT1 armchair and MT3 rocking chair, both by Ron Arad. “We value that modern ideal—where you can easily go outside and where small rooms feel bigger,” says Alter.
A yellow frangipani tree surrounded by KLS sandstone pavers is the focal point of the outdoor courtyard.
The home is designed around a central courtyard. During the demolition of a rear addition from the 1930s, the profile of the original rear of the 1885 house was discovered. "We articulated this in the facade as a black silhouette referencing the house’s original form," says architect Joe Agius. "In a sense, it's a public art historic interpretation piece, and is viewable from the courtyard and the side street."
Native plantings line the front walkway.
Several doors provide an entrance through the private outdoors space.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
Bloomberg windows and large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the home.
The home wraps around an existing orchard, brought to life with the help of landscape designer Sol Correa, who used native plants and vegetables. It was important that "the house and the kitchen coexist with its own garden, and with species from the area," says Sánchez.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
“The darker, midnight blue exterior paint color was used on all of the existing building elements to create more of a dynamic contrast with the new structure, which was painted white," says Ryan. Tomatoes, little gem lettuce, green beans, a tobacco plant, and a few strawberry bushes (tended by the kids) grow in the courtyard.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The walls guarding the entryway provide privacy, but allow views and light to bleed through.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
A peaceful corner of Casa Meleku.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Exterior
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The remote, desert enclave sits just 700 feet from the tallest building in downtown Phoenix.
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
The downstairs garden space offers another outdoor escape.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.
Garden
