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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Garden Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
The living areas wrap around the central garden.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The south-facing extension, which contains a new kitchen, dining area, and laundry, captures the northern light through the introduction of a central courtyard and strategically positioned windows.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
The walled in garden.