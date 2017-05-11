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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Garden Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

La Paloma Gaudi was selected for the exterior brickwork to foil the white-colored ones in the kitchen. Blackbutt wood was used for the decking.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool