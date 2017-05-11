Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Garden Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Gently graded steps covered in pine needles wander through the home’s L-shaped garden, designed by landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh. A</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">six-foot-tall wooden fence shields the garden from the street, adding to the feeling of refuge. “The idea behind the garden is the opposite of minimalism,” says Van Valkenburgh. “It’s about complexity and a range of experiences and shifts. These are what make it absorbing.” </span>
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
The main entrance to the property is on the lower level and leads directly to the living area of The House. The entrance is marked by a vintage rug, and the timber walkway shares the same material as the upper level deck that extends out from The Loft.
When arriving at the property, a sign directs guests down one path for the workspaces (The Loft) and another for the guesthouse (The House). "We knew that having separate entrances and not connecting the spaces internally would be the trick to keeping each space separate and private," says Tarah. "We spent a lot of time thinking through the walking paths that led to each space and considering how to make them cohesive while serving different functions."
La Paloma Gaudi was selected for the exterior brickwork to foil the white-colored ones in the kitchen. Blackbutt wood was used for the decking.
Accompanied by their dog, Gibson, in the gravel courtyard, Kristin and Jim relax on a Driade MT1 armchair and MT3 rocking chair, both by Ron Arad. “We value that modern ideal—where you can easily go outside and where small rooms feel bigger,” says Alter.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The living area opens to the main garden and a small outdoor terrace via large sliding glass doors.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
The townhouse's brilliant extension is defined by the garden, located just off the living room.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The living areas wrap around the central garden.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
A peaceful corner of Casa Meleku.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Green Roof and Ocean View
Exterior
West Elevation @ Dusk
West Elevation
East Elevation Entry Detail
View from Southwest @ Dusk
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The remote, desert enclave sits just 700 feet from the tallest building in downtown Phoenix.
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
Private garden with deck
A heated pool is on the second lot and is surrounded by lush tropical greenery.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Garden Balcony
A fountain that spills into a palm sheltered pond at the entry.
The ADU shares the backyard of the main home, but gabion retaining walls (rocks in wire cages) and an elevated terrace gives it an intimate space of its own.
Asked to find an ecologically sustainable building solution, blaanc turned to a vernacular building technique that still thrives in certain pockets of rural Portugal, rammed earth.
Entry way to a modern, contemporary Key West home. Clean lines, planting was done with minimal species and in groupings.
roof deck/view
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Innovative path lighting
Green roof
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.