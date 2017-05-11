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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Front Yard Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.