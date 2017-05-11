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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Front Yard Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The steps that lead from the covered patio down to the pool are crafted by a local brand, creating a connection between the built form and the site.
At night, recessed lights trace the structure along the overhang while the pool glows in the moonlight.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
Outside, Arizona sandstone runs along the facade. Deep overhangs and simple details define the midcentury character, all of which have been restored.
The large social space at the center of the home opens out to views of the surrounding trees and the pool.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
On the terrace, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison for Magis surround an oak table with black trestle legs. The limestone used to build the original structure was sourced from a quarry less than a half-mile away.
The owner wanted a place to relax on weekends with his wife and three young children, and to enjoy his passions: art, architecture, and friends. He also uses the house as a showroom for his products and for business meetings.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
Main view