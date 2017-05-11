Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Front Yard Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
By interweaving multiple terraces with solid spaces, Saxe has created a dynamic internal interaction between the two levels of the house.
The outdoor dining and lounge area flows out toward the pool.
Sited on the back of a steep hill, the house is a lightweight and exposed structure with enclosed private rooms at the rear that transition into more open terraces in the front to capture the stunning surrounding views.