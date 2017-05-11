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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Front Yard Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Main view