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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Front Yard Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Completed in 2016, Vertical Venice is a 560-square-foot modular addition to an existing 1920s bungalow home. The project was craned in over the original home and installed in just one day.
The team installed an off-the-grid hot tub—known as a Dutch tub—that's heated by a wood fire. “Essentially a couple of copper coils get wrapped around a fire pit with a hi and low input/output connected to the tub. Once the fire heats up, the hot tub really gets cookin’. At its hottest we have measured it at 104 degrees,” says Jimmy Mathew’s, GreenSpur’s Director of Development.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.