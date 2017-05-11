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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Front Yard Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
At the entrance, Bruce is joined by his son, Sozé, and dog, Izzy. The 1940s shingled cottage was renovated by architectural designer Randall Recinos, designer Brian Paquette, and contractor Dylan Conrad.
Derek and his partner, Jean Banks, share the house with their two Spinone Italianos, Ben and Quinn. A Trumpet light from Dokter and Misses hangs next to the arched double doors at the home’s entrance, which is framed by brick that matches the patio.
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
By extending the deck out to meet the roofline of the floor below, the architects were able to create a perch for seeing up and down the beach easily. “All of the railings are marine-grade stainless,” says Levy, which helps withstand the corrosive effect of the salt and sand, as well as the stucco exterior and fiberglass Marvin Modern windows on the front façade.
The couple purchased the home with the intent to rent it out on Airbnb on the weekends, but have spent the past year living there during the pandemic.
Initially, Tarah had wanted a backwoods-style path that felt less refined and more rugged. Drew, however, proposed a clean path that could be shoveled and provide greater clarity for guests. "In the end, Drew won, and I’m not mad about it," says Tarah. "It’s not as charming as I would have liked, but it’s very functional and so easy to plow during our cold, snowy seasons. We added some really lovely path lighting to give it a nice ambient evening glow."
The street front, on the south side of the property, is directly across from a busy intersection. “This problem resulted in the gable trellis balcony, one of our favorite design features,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore. “The balcony serves three functions: as a headlight filter, as a subtle nighttime beacon when lit from within, and as a nod to a favorite Mapleton Hill historic detail—gable woodwork filigree, which is seen throughout the neighborhood.”
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
The approximately 60-square-foot front porch is the common denominator in all of the Community First! Village micro homes and is one of the main factors that has created such a strong sense of community there.
The design also had to allow for both public and private spaces. "A lot pf people that have been homeless don't have the luxury of privacy," Navaab Taylor says.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Located in a forested, countryside area near a lake and vegetable garden, the cabin was designed by São Paulo architect Silvia Acar as a simple space for sleeping, cooking, and reconnecting with nature.
The perennial front porch, re-imagined as a seamless extension of the home's interior.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Our cabin is nestled in the middle of the woods, with our own cabin just a stone's throw away.
Multiple water features had been added to the property over the years, including a tiered fountain near the driveway that Steve and Jessy discarded. Later, Steve unearthed an original reflecting pool that had been covered up some 50 years earlier. The new owners were charmed by the little rectangular pond and choose to have it repaired with a new spout and tiles. “The funny thing is we spent all this time and effort to get rid of the fountain only to discover an original fountain buried by the entryway,” says Steve, who works as a realtor.
Crossing the threshold from the street, residents and guests enter the property via a spacious private courtyard with floor to ceiling glass offering a peek to the inside.
Completed in 2016, Vertical Venice is a 560-square-foot modular addition to an existing 1920s bungalow home. The project was craned in over the original home and installed in just one day.
A small wood deck is attached to the front facade, extending the living space to the outdoors.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A look at the front entrance of the residence. The home's striking sod roof effortlessly blends the property into its lush surroundings.
A small path and courtyard lead up to the house.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The exterior of the home features corrugated metal, wood siding, and weathered steel panels. A V-shaped column helps hold up the front porch.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
Located just a block from the beach next to the popular Heisler Park, Hotel Joaquin is in an ideal home base for adventure and exploration.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
The SysHaus construction method reduces water and resource wastage from the traditional construction process.
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
David Latimer, CEO and founder of New Frontier Tiny Homes
Instead of focusing on reworking the street-facing front wall of the house, they turned their attention to the back wall, and found a better way to connect the interiors with the beautiful garden. This allowed them to stay true to the suburban vernacular of gabled brick walls and a terra-cotta roof, while modernizing the back section of the house quite dramatically.
The couple reintroduced Victorian architectural details such as a bullnose veranda roof, lacework, and window moldings.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
“The project is on top of a mountain; execution and logistics were difficult, so to compensate we pre-fabbed as much of the structure as possible,” says Nick Cioffi, GreenSpur’s Director of Construction.
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