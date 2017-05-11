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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Front Yard Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
A pair of David Sutherland chairs sit beside an iron table by Arteriors.
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
The gabions hold smooth rocks from the nearby San Luis Rey River; a fireplace feature is flanked by benches.
A custom rain-gutter system collects even slight amounts of precipitation in an underground cistern and distributes it to the yard. The Cor-Ten pivoting window is by Brian Linn of Vincent Designs.
The architecture firm tackled the hardscape: patios, pathways, and gabion walls. Landscape designer Marilyn Guidroz worked with existing native plants on the site and added more species to ensure there would be blooms year-round for the bees kept by resident Ron Krohn.
Entrance view
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Entry Stair to Front Door
Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Street view, frontal, dusk
Outside View of Phoenix House
Street view, dusk
front exterior
Entry