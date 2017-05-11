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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Front Yard Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
The walls are painted Behr’s "Polar Bear," and the artwork is by Arnold Réthy. The firm painted the ceiling beams running throughout "Space Black" by Behr. "Painting the beams in a darker color emphasized that they run from front to back," says the firm. "This came back to celebrating the timeless, indoor/outdoor experience that continues to drive demand for renovated Eichlers."
“We had these incredible live oak trees, and so we built the house around the trees and the view,” says Raike.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
The Ex of In House exterior
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Street view of the double gable
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
Front deck and facade
Patio with gas firepit
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community
An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates mid-century geometry and new building materials into the front approach.