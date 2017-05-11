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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Front Yard Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

By extending the deck out to meet the roofline of the floor below, the architects were able to create a perch for seeing up and down the beach easily. “All of the railings are marine-grade stainless,” says Levy, which helps withstand the corrosive effect of the salt and sand, as well as the stucco exterior and fiberglass Marvin Modern windows on the front façade.
Darkwood Residence resides in a biophilic paradise for Matt and Eloise Collins, enabling their children Trixie, Raf, and Roscoe to endlessly explore and adventure within the pristine native bush. The eco-friendly design-build allows the family of five high-quality low-maintenance surroundings the year-round. The Arcadian wonderland now realized proved consequential, Eloise Collins, "The process taught us resilience and the ability to push past our comfort zone. We also learned the true value of family and friends and the support systems we were lucky enough to have around us."
Ginger’s chair collection is extensive and includes plenty of low teak chairs for the garden, patio, and deck.
Shades by the Shade Store hang in the living room.
The couple chat with Kerwin on the home’s new deck. Lisboa chairs by Joan Gaspar for Design Within Reach surround a table designed by Louis. The ceramic vessel is by Pilar Wiley and the lantern sconces are from The Home Depot.
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
"We wanted the pavilion to be freestanding and to have minimal columns, so using CLT, which can span a long distance without support, made sense,” explains resident Anyeley Hallová.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Our cabin is nestled in the middle of the woods, with our own cabin just a stone's throw away.
The oversized eaves provide protection from the elements and allow one to walk around the entire home in all weathers. Rain chains are used as decorative alternatives to downpipes.
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
A glass-infill railing allows for uninterrupted views of the surrounding forest.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
The exterior of Connect 4L 1,600 sf 3 bed 3 bath 2 story modern prefab.
David Latimer, CEO and founder of New Frontier Tiny Homes
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
An up-close look at the Scandi-style steel porch columns.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
Glass Facade
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Green Roof and Ocean View
East Elevation Entry Detail
At the center of the home lies an open-air gathering space covered by the wood framed roof above.
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
By interweaving multiple terraces with solid spaces, Saxe has created a dynamic internal interaction between the two levels of the house.
The lower volume is barely visible as one approaches the main northeastern entrance located along the upper volume.
The entrance is reached via a long ramp perforated by uplights.
From there, a private walkway runs to the shore.
Having a strong outdoor element was also important. A 32-foot-wide Solar Innovations sliding door connects the kitchen to a deck and pool.
The windows are by Jeld-Wen, and the metal roof is by Galvalume. “I feel lucky to contribute to the architectural diversity in the neighborhood with something truly of this moment that got built despite the odds,” says Marsha.
Front deck and facade
Evening at Copperwood. The 20-acre lot enjoys visits from deer, eagles, hawk, blue heron, fox, and other wildlife.
The entrance to the living room includes a seating area where guests can remove their shoes.
Front Exterior
View of the two bays along with the swimming pool.
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