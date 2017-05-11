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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/locations : side yard

Outdoor Front Yard Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The homes were designed to maximize the indoor/outdoor experience. “On long weekends, we sit in the garden, invite friends, and make a barbecue. It’s like we’ve gone on holiday without leaving home,” says resident Luca Pagnan.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
The U-shaped villas are carefully arranged among the trees and near the lakefront so that nature is the primary focus of the micro resort.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Homes in the Lido Shores neighborhood in Sarasota, Florida, have adapted to the sunny climate.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Completed in 2016, Vertical Venice is a 560-square-foot modular addition to an existing 1920s bungalow home. The project was craned in over the original home and installed in just one day.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
Joel Loblaw, a landscape designer, created "a series of outdoor rooms," including an alfresco kitchen that is sheltered beneath a cedar trellis. The Butterfly chairs are from Fresh Home and Garden in Toronto.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
A glass-infill railing allows for uninterrupted views of the surrounding forest.
Melanie Maher sunbathes beneath the lattice of a pool house, which is clad in Cor-Ten steel.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
The Ex of In House exterior
On the terrace, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison for Magis surround an oak table with black trestle legs. The limestone used to build the original structure was sourced from a quarry less than a half-mile away.
The Yard and living room
As the screens move throughout the day, the outdoor space can either stay enclosed or upon up to the landscape, further enhancing the seamless connection between indoors and outdoors.
Potrero Residence Garden
Potrero Residence Garden
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
A prefab pool- and guesthouse designed by LABhaus frames views of a Massachusetts property’s original structure, a Dillman model Sears, Roebuck kit house from 1928.
The chairs on the terrace are from the Rusa collection by KAA Design, and the Diamond outdoor sofas are from Cane-line.
“The lone valley oak in some ways defined the shape of the house,” says landscape architect Bernard Trainor. The structure wraps around the century-old tree, forming a courtyard with a series of fiber-cement chairs by French designer Julia von Sponeck.
- Miami, Florida Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Mary Jo Davis, Marja Preston, Jonathan Davis, and Tia Preston gather on the deck. “The community is the biggest selling point,” Preston says. “The icing on the cake is sustainability.”
The Conine family engineered the stainless-steel chain-mail mesh curtain system themselves using bedsheets to mock up the design. In the final version, a sunscreen with grommets from Whiting & Davis blocks the blazing sun while standing up to the strong winds of the Jackson Hole valley.
Windows and terraces were designed to frame specific vistas ranging from rural pastures to vineyards, olive groves, and the Hanging Rock outcrop. “The views are very controlled,“ Titania says.
In one part of the landscape, Wynants placed a Sunball, a circa-1968 piece by Günter Ferdinand Ris and Herbert Selldorf.
In the Mission District yard Monica Viarengo created for the Sharkey family, outdoor chalkboard paint by Sydney Harbour applied to marine-grade plywood offers a gallery for creativity. A mural by local artist Erik Otto—inspired by the neighborhood—brightens the back of the space.
The water wall was one of the family’s main requests. Not only does it provide the girls— Serafina, Carolina, and Madeleine—a place to play, it also blocks street noise.
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.
Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
The patio is equipped with IKEA furniture; the previous residents chose the sliders and windows, which are by Sierra Pacific
For the garage, the couple replaced rotted timbers, swapped in new gutters, and stained the exterior Cordovan Brown by Benjamin Moore to match the home and pool house.
Anna’s house is a version of the DublDom 2.87, which has a starting price of 2.87 million rubles (about $46,000). The structure features a porch at each end lined in stained plywood. Anna surveys the countryside from under the gabled roof.
. Daughter Sydney plays with friends in Siegal’s prototype for a prefab playhouse.
Doors recycled from an East Los Angeles grocery store lead to the backyard, which is populated with “stark and minimal” plantings, says Siegal, like the Velvet Elephant Ear.
The east-facing facade opens to an outdoor deck, which is furnished with lounge chairs by Loll Designs.
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