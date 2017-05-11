Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Front Yard Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
The Organic House looks like a set of rolling hills when viewed from afar.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
roof deck/view
Outside View of Phoenix House
The view at night.