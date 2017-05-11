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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/locations : garden

Outdoor Front Yard Garden Design Photos and Ideas

A 1954 home by Calvin Straub is the centerpiece of a San Marino property developed by Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt. Working with the architects, Elysian Landscapes oversaw the design of the gardens.
The Cotage
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.
A new set of concrete steps lead up to the main entrance. The steep site and power lines obstructed crane access, so the home’s enormous windows, trees, and even a one-ton marble dining table had to be carried in by hand.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The walls are painted Behr’s "Polar Bear," and the artwork is by Arnold Réthy. The firm painted the ceiling beams running throughout "Space Black" by Behr. "Painting the beams in a darker color emphasized that they run from front to back," says the firm. "This came back to celebrating the timeless, indoor/outdoor experience that continues to drive demand for renovated Eichlers."
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
A northeast-facing view towards the home's front entrance and brick patio.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
foyer
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Potrero Residence Garden
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior living spaces to the garden, while drawing in plentiful daylight.
The top floor of the home is propped on three large steel supports that resembles paperclips.
On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
Tall tropical planting creates privacy and shade while the lush tropical foliage softens the look of the concrete building and pavers. The lignum vitae in front of the wall creates additional privacy for the owners.
Brookline Residence in Brookline, Massachusetts
A Japanese-style Bamboo water fountain sits in the driveway.
Entrance view
Entry way to a modern, contemporary Key West home. Clean lines, planting was done with minimal species and in groupings.
roof deck/view
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Northwoods House
Majestic Valley Oak at home's main entrance
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.