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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/locations : desert

Outdoor Front Yard Desert Design Photos and Ideas

"The client’s goals were to create an open and light-filled home that maximized views of the Coachella Valley below and the Santa Rosa mountains to the south and west," says designer Stuart Silk Architects. Thunderbird Heights Residence enjoys a fluid connection between the primary indoor rooms and the outdoor terraces both for entertaining and casual outdoor living.
After: The Front Porch
The former home of interior designer and renowned blogger Sarah Sherman Samuel, this 1961 A-frame in Palm Springs received a thorough renovation and a new lease on life. According to her blog, when Samuel first toured the house she encountered "cloud murals, a scary dungeon-esque bathroom, and stanky old carpet." Much of the 784-square-foot space felt cramped and dated. However, she knew the home had good bones, so she decided to start renovating.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Street view of the double gable
At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape. Photo by Dean Kaufman.
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
Constructed from local desert rocks, the exterior walls relate to the natural setting in which they sit.
Through the efforts of L.A. interior designer Tracy Beckmann and her partner, furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge, you can experience the glamorous Lautner spell that has entranced Hollywood at The Lautner—the only existing John Lautner building that you can actually spend the night in.
Project Name: Sabino Canyon Home
coastal midcentury modern // entry + drought-tolerant landscaping
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community