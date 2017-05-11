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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Front Yard Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

Margaret and William Jensen bought their 1956 Eichler in the Highlands neighborhood in 1988, and lived in it for 35 years before starting a remodel in 2023. The landscaping was completed by Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes.
A 1954 home by Calvin Straub is the centerpiece of a San Marino property developed by Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt. Working with the architects, Elysian Landscapes oversaw the design of the gardens.
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The Cotage
Lofted amid eucalyptus and oak trees, Graham Paarman’s house is a glassed-in, steel-frame structure with a veil of vertical slats. Excluding outdoor areas, it measures about 720 square feet.
vane
fan palm
witness landscape
contentions
entrance
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Ginger’s chair collection is extensive and includes plenty of low teak chairs for the garden, patio, and deck.
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
In situ concrete planter beds filled with creepers and succulents expand the lush garden.
A new set of concrete steps lead up to the main entrance. The steep site and power lines obstructed crane access, so the home’s enormous windows, trees, and even a one-ton marble dining table had to be carried in by hand.
Transparent walls and Japanese design cues define this renovated home in an Austin suburb.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
A front garden creates a moment of pause. "The lower front window has a two-inch-thick box going around it," says Martin. "It was a solution to enhance the kitchen window, bypassing the corner of the facade and the column it contained." This would enlarge the second kitchen counter inside, where the stove is placed.
Brunswick, a suburb of Melbourne, has a strong manufacturing presence, and vibrant art scene, and strong Mediterranean ties with many Italian and Greek residents.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
"The client’s goals were to create an open and light-filled home that maximized views of the Coachella Valley below and the Santa Rosa mountains to the south and west," says designer Stuart Silk Architects. Thunderbird Heights Residence enjoys a fluid connection between the primary indoor rooms and the outdoor terraces both for entertaining and casual outdoor living.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The central patio acts as an introspection space
The 12 apartments are arranged around the original central patio
The mirrored glass creates a game of reflections between the old and new elements.
Front of semi-detached house
The perennial front porch, re-imagined as a seamless extension of the home's interior.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
There is native, drought-resistant landscaping at the entrance.
The original main house.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
Narrow- growing beech and sweetgum trees do not obstruct views to and from the home but create scale and connection to the ground plane.
The façade received fresh paint, as well as new impact resistant windows. The two-story addition rises behind it. “Given that the two-story wing was larger than the existing structure, it was critical for the new building to appear as lightweight as possible,” says the firm. “The reading of concrete, which is an almost universal residential structural system in South Florida, would have been too heavy against the reading of the low-slung wood roof of the original house.”
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The beautifully landscaped front yard of 9 Tallwoods Road.
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