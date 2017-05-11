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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Front Yard Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
The communal courtyard at the front of the complex is a favorite meeting place for the couples’ kids. Underneath a six-foot overhang, concrete planters alternate with custom entryways fabricated on-site from lenga wood.
“There have been a lot of low-rise, high-density developments in Santiago recently, but they are mainly governed by isolation of the family unit and the importance of the car,” says Izquierdo.
The new blackbutt timber deck is designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
The new blackbutt timber deck has been designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
Top 10 Mullet Homes of 2020: Traditional in the front, modern in the back, these dwellings look unassuming from the street.
The facade, defined by a wall of glass on one end of the L-shaped dwelling, illuminates the muted living area.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
The entrance is through an enclosed courtyard, which features ipe (Brazilian walnut) timber fencing with an exposed painted steel structure topped with planters. The living room is visible through a glazed corner.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
The original main house.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
The exterior of Connect 4L 1,600 sf 3 bed 3 bath 2 story modern prefab.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
The building itself integrates into the street and is sensitive to its adjoining dwellings.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
The architects preserved the front of the house, but incorporated three bedrooms, a dining room, and lounge area into the new floor plan. They renovated the bathroom and laundry room and built a new powder room.
Named the Crisp House after its first inhabitant Edward Crisp—an Irish brewer who founded a brewery on a street near the property—the house was in fact a prefab timber cottage that was imported from England when the early English settlers arrived in Australia in the 1850s.
The lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, very private, and totally unassuming from the front circular driveway entrance.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
The entrance to the residence.
Front of the house.
Built with thick stone walls that create two horizontal planes in between the forest, the house has a roof made of glass and steel.
A private entry allows guests to rest and explore as they please.
View of front of the house at dusk.
The gabions hold smooth rocks from the nearby San Luis Rey River; a fireplace feature is flanked by benches.
South / West view
From the interior of the courtyard the blue Uintah Mountains can be seen sprawling along the horizon.
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