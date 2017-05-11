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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Front Yard Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The mature landscaping of historic Lafayette Park.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
East Elevation Entry Detail
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above