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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Front Yard Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Initially, Tarah had wanted a backwoods-style path that felt less refined and more rugged. Drew, however, proposed a clean path that could be shoveled and provide greater clarity for guests. "In the end, Drew won, and I’m not mad about it," says Tarah. "It’s not as charming as I would have liked, but it’s very functional and so easy to plow during our cold, snowy seasons. We added some really lovely path lighting to give it a nice ambient evening glow."
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A front garden creates a moment of pause. "The lower front window has a two-inch-thick box going around it," says Martin. "It was a solution to enhance the kitchen window, bypassing the corner of the facade and the column it contained." This would enlarge the second kitchen counter inside, where the stove is placed.
“The steel planter that hovers above the entry courtyard gate has brought a lot of joy to the experience of living in the house,” says designer Jamie Chioco.
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
The mature landscaping of historic Lafayette Park.
Designed to follow universal design principles, this Santa Monica prefab home by Connect Homes delivers modern and environmentally friendly design on a budget.
The façade received fresh paint, as well as new impact resistant windows. The two-story addition rises behind it. “Given that the two-story wing was larger than the existing structure, it was critical for the new building to appear as lightweight as possible,” says the firm. “The reading of concrete, which is an almost universal residential structural system in South Florida, would have been too heavy against the reading of the low-slung wood roof of the original house.”
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
A detail of the shadows cast by the Equitone panels.
David Latimer, CEO and founder of New Frontier Tiny Homes
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The ceiling of the lower level is shou sugi ban cedar siding to match the exteriors.
"The most challenging part of the design was fusing the old part of the house with the new addition," says principal architect Alex Terry. The character and architectural integrity of the single-level 1950s ranch house was thoughtfully reconsidered during the addition and remodel. The home’s front porch, typical of the period, was refreshed with Ipe decking and railing.
An up-close look at the Scandi-style steel porch columns.
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
Glass Facade
Green Roof and Ocean View
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
In some parts of the ancient city, the streets run above these subterranean cave homes.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
On the sides of the front folding glass doors are vertical cement board fins that emphasize the street-side corner.
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
Street view of the double gable
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
After renovation
Thanks in part to landscape architect James C. Differding, the residents can enjoy the outdoors on all four levels, from the pocket garden that buffers the house from the street.
Entry
In the front courtyard, a raised bluestone patio was built off the new kitchen for casual meals and entertaining. The Eames Molded Plastic Chairs are from Herman Miller. The dining table and benches are from Room &amp; Board.
Front deck and facade
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