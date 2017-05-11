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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Desert Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

6. "Am I the 'fixer-upper' type?" "The truth is that an additional $100,000 on your purchase price is only about $300 more in payments,” she says. “If you work long hours and don't have a handy bone in your body, you might be better off buying a more fixed-up home.” 7. "Who are all of the decision makers, and can they actually see the home?" "There are times when parents may be helping out children with their down payment," she says. “It's always better to have the parents in on the process as early as possible."
The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
The bedroom wing side of the house on the original foundation was kept low enough to keep views of the mountains to the north, but tall enough to screen the neighbors house across the street
A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house
This also made it possible to include a pool that seamlessly joins with the rear terrace, since the rocky terrain prevented excavation work.
Exterior
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Casa De Plegado
The living space and bedrooms are separated by two small courtyards. Linda Taalman reclines in a small, inflatable wading pool in the home's "firecourt," facing south toward the desert.
Lodged in a hillside along the arid U.S.-Mexico border, an earthy family home absorbs grand vistas of El Paso, Texas, as well as Juárez, Mexico. A lap pool extends toward a canyon.
A stairway leads up to a roof deck, inspired by the historic sleeping porches in the area that take advantage of the cold nights to cool off in the desert.
A 10 foot deep cantilevered roof provides consistent shade pool side in the courtyard