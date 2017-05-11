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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Desert Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.