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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Desert Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
A 41-foot-long heated saltwater pool includes a submerged tanning ledge. The hot tub was created using concrete and stucco. The outdoor area includes lounge chairs from Jøna’s curatory, Cast + Crew.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
The deck connecting the two buildings has an outdoor rain shower and a soaking tub, both part of the property’s gray-water system.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.