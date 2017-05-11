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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Desert Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

High in the northern desert of Chile, this eco-friendly boutique lodge is the ultimate location for stargazing and adventure trekking. The property features stunning views of Licancabur volcano.
Exterior
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
Casa De Plegado
The customized yurt, attached hut, and porch are perched atop Refugio Mountain for stunning views.
A lounging deck and firepit off the principle bedroom.
Large canopies shade the retreat’s southern elevations, rendering the interior and ipe wood patio comfortable in the Texas heat.
The house rests just below the crest of a gently sloping hilltop and commands powerful views. Its transparency and small size aim to minimize its impact on the land.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond