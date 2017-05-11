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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Desert Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Fleetwood Windows were installed throughout the home, including as a partition between the living room and deck.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
6. "Am I the 'fixer-upper' type?" "The truth is that an additional $100,000 on your purchase price is only about $300 more in payments,” she says. “If you work long hours and don't have a handy bone in your body, you might be better off buying a more fixed-up home.” 7. "Who are all of the decision makers, and can they actually see the home?" "There are times when parents may be helping out children with their down payment," she says. “It's always better to have the parents in on the process as early as possible."
The pool helps cool and humidify the air before it’s drawn into the home.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
The roof terrace offers a refreshing view of the ocean. "It's important for us to consider how to place architectural elements based on the topography and orientation, and how they’re going to face the sunset, the sunrise, and interact with the wind blowing over the land," says Elizarraras.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
Poolside.
Warm summer nights by the pool.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
Outside, a punchy dining set spray-painted by Nagel livens up the patio.
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
A corner Multi-Slide Door transitions the master bedroom onto the patio, allowing the Staabs to sleep en plein air.
"The underside of the canopy inside and outside is a black theatrical fabric scrim that creates a continuous feeling of deep, soft shade, while subtly screening the conventional, gang-nail, wood-truss roof structure and black-fabric-faced R-38 sound/thermal batt insulation above," notes the firm.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
Outdoor Living
Set against the backdrop of the dry desert hills, the Ace's white buildings are an unpretentious makeover of an existing, rundown roadside motel. L.A.-based firm Commune and the Ace's own design team, Atelier Ace, approached the project as a curatorial endeavor, commissioning a number of artists and artisans from southern California and the Southwest to piece together the design elements. See more of the Ace Palm Springs here.
A concrete patio, accessible by large sliders, flows into the landscape.
Mountainous terrain surrounds the modern, desert home. Horizontal roof planes extend outward, connected the home to the desert land.
The tiny patio is a perfect spot to enjoy the desert air and the starry sky.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
The lemonade stand at the Parker Palm Springs, complete with Bertoia Barstools
Through the efforts of L.A. interior designer Tracy Beckmann and her partner, furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge, you can experience the glamorous Lautner spell that has entranced Hollywood at The Lautner—the only existing John Lautner building that you can actually spend the night in.
Beckmann and Trowbridge are the co-owners of this resort-style property, which they started working on eight years ago. They describe their unique architectural project as a "micro-resort—a hybrid between luxury rental and boutique hotel."
This pergola-covered seating area, complete with hanging chairs, is off the living room.
Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.
Front court walkway
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Patio
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
A television is mounted on a pivoting wall that can either face the indoors or out toward the courtyard, emphasizing the entertainment aspect of the home.
In the summer months, the pool provides a welcome respite from the heat.
The contemporary home has over 766 square feet of portal space offering exceptional indoor outdoor living in Santa Fe
coastal midcentury modern // entry + drought-tolerant landscaping