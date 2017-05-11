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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/locations : garden

Outdoor Desert Garden Design Photos and Ideas

Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi
Gram helps in the garden.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
A fountain that spills into a palm sheltered pond at the entry.
Asked to find an ecologically sustainable building solution, blaanc turned to a vernacular building technique that still thrives in certain pockets of rural Portugal, rammed earth.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond