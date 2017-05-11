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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Desert Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"Since we're completely off grid we operate off of hauled water, so we have three 1,800 gallon tanks that get filled up every other week. But for those same reasons, people off the grid don't really have pools because they're hard to maintain, but we did it anyway."
Warm summer nights by the pool.
Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi
Phoenix design-build firm The Construction Zone renovated an old concrete-and-steel barn, turning it into a sleek new guesthouse with an open-plan, three-room layout. Completed for approximately $300,000, the 790-square-foot adaptive reuse project carefully preserves the character of the existing structure while upgrading it to match the modern aesthetic of the main residence.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
Stargazing Portal
Exterior
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Outdoor Living
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence
Front court walkway
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
coastal midcentury modern // entry + drought-tolerant landscaping