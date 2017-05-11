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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Desert Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
A striped hammock is perfectly placed for relaxing and taking in the sunset.
A corner Multi-Slide Door transitions the master bedroom onto the patio, allowing the Staabs to sleep en plein air.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond