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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Desert Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
"The semi-public front porch projects out from the front of the house to grab views of the 'camel head' part of the mountain,
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
"The client’s goals were to create an open and light-filled home that maximized views of the Coachella Valley below and the Santa Rosa mountains to the south and west," says designer Stuart Silk Architects. Thunderbird Heights Residence enjoys a fluid connection between the primary indoor rooms and the outdoor terraces both for entertaining and casual outdoor living.
The former home of interior designer and renowned blogger Sarah Sherman Samuel, this 1961 A-frame in Palm Springs received a thorough renovation and a new lease on life. According to her blog, when Samuel first toured the house she encountered "cloud murals, a scary dungeon-esque bathroom, and stanky old carpet." Much of the 784-square-foot space felt cramped and dated. However, she knew the home had good bones, so she decided to start renovating.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
A striped hammock is perfectly placed for relaxing and taking in the sunset.
Outside, a punchy dining set spray-painted by Nagel livens up the patio.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
“We’re probably just fifty or sixty feet off the road, but you’re not even aware of it. You don’t feel like you’re in the middle of a city,” says Peter. The sculpted terrain partially blocks outsiders’ views. Automatic shades by Lutron do the rest.
Constructed from local desert rocks, the exterior walls relate to the natural setting in which they sit.
Taliesin West is a Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece, composed of locally sourced materials, rich red hues, and thoughtful indoor to outdoor connections.
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
Through the efforts of L.A. interior designer Tracy Beckmann and her partner, furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge, you can experience the glamorous Lautner spell that has entranced Hollywood at The Lautner—the only existing John Lautner building that you can actually spend the night in.
A fountain that spills into a palm sheltered pond at the entry.
Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.
Front court walkway
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
coastal midcentury modern // entry + drought-tolerant landscaping
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond