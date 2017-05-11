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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Desert Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

Fittingly named the Courtyard House, the residence features a large outdoor space tucked underneath the cantilevered upper level, providing a quiet and shaded area for Lalita to enjoy her coffee breaks. Rotated masonry blocks extend from the courtyard wall to create succulent planters.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
Office courtyard