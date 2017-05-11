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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/landscapes : grass

Outdoor Desert Grass Design Photos and Ideas

The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Poolside.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
Outdoor Living
The courtyard-facing side of the garage provides an overhang for a multifunctional playroom or entertainment space.
Constructed from local desert rocks, the exterior walls relate to the natural setting in which they sit.
Taliesin West is a Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece, composed of locally sourced materials, rich red hues, and thoughtful indoor to outdoor connections.
T
An aerial view of
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